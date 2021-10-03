The Nigerian Red Cross Society in Nasarawa State distributed relief materials to 100 households in Ekye Development Area, Doma local government area of the state yesterday.

It is to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by recent flooding in the area.

Mr Jerry Kuje, the society’s secretary in Nasarawa State, said during the exercise that the gestureww was sponsored by ECOWAS and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

He listed the benefiting communities as Ijiyo, Ofiya and Obendo where houses, farmlands and other valuables were destroyed by flood in 2020.

Kuje commended the sponsors and said beneficiaries were selected based on assessment conducted by the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

“We are not saying other communities are not affected, but we selected the most affected communities; we selected breastfeeding mothers, widows and orphans in those communities,’’ he said.

He said the society would continue to partner with relevant agencies within and outside Nigeria for more humanitarian aid for victims of natural disasters.

He appealed to NGOs and wealthy individuals in Nasarawa State to support vulnerable people and victims of natural disasters.

“I appeal to relevant agencies to support vulnerable people in our society and victims of natural disasters to ameliorate their sufferings,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Hajiya Fatima Nasir, Coordinator, Gender and Youth Development, who represented the Nigerian Red Cross, Abuja, enjoined the people of the area to avoid building and dumping refuse on waterways.

Mr Hassan Angulu, the Village Head of Rukubi, thanked the Nigerian Red Cross Society, ECOWAS and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs on behalf of the beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed to the 100 households were dozen bags of rice, beans, corn, millet, groundnut and palm oil, blankets and toiletries among others. (NAN)