Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has tasked residents of the state and other Nigerians to reflect and draw on the lessons learned in 2021 in all aspects of human endeavour.

The governor in his message issued by his spokesman Isma’il Uba Misilli yesterday urged them to continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country.

This is even as the governor expressed optimism that the year 2022 would be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of people of the state in the midst of socio-economic difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor enjoined the people to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2022 with hope and renewed faith.

“Everybody knows the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it has created not only within the Nigerian society but in the entire world and if we continue to work hard enough and show resilience, we shall overcome the challenges and emerge stronger.

“The year 2022 holds a great promise for all of us through improved security, youths and women empowerment and greater attention to infrastructural development across sectors. As we enter the New Year, I call on all of us to draw on the lessons learned in 2021 in all aspects of human endeavors and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress, security and development of the state,” he stated.

