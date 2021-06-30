Amid apprehension over the prediction of Nigerian Meteorological Agency that there will be heavy rainfall between July and September this year in the state, Ogun State government on Tuesday urged the residents of five local government areas already identified as flood prone zones to relocate to a safer place to avert imminent disaster.

Special Adviser to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Ola Oresanya, who addressed journalists during a ministerial press briefing held yesterday at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, State Secretariat Complex, Abeokuta, said their relocation becomes inevitable in order to avoid severe impact of the anticipated flooding.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, the Special Adviser on Works, Engr. Akeem Adesina and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami, Oresanya explained that the level of rainfall per day during the months would be more than 30mm per day.

Emphasising that the yearly rainfall is a natural occurrence, the governor’s aide urged residents in some identified areas within the two Local Government areas of Abeokuta metropolis; Ifo; Obafemi Owode; Odeda to vacate their abodes temporarily for a safe environment pending

when the expected flooding lasts.