A religious group, Nigeria Christian Forum (NCF), a coalition of Protestants and Catholic faithful, has thrown its weight behind fuel subsidy removal, saying it’s one step the federal government must be courageous to take in order to salvage the nation from total collapse.

The NCF said there were indicators which are strong enough to show that, if the fuel subsidy which guzzles a whooping sum of N250 billion monthly was not removed now, the nation has allowed itself affliction that would continue to have devastating effect on economy, stating that the nation must be wriggled out of the burden at all cost.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, chairman of NCF, Bishop John Mathew, who was flanked by other executives, lamented that, “fuel subsidy” was an identified evil that must be tackled headlong without sparing any effort.

The Forum said fuel subsidy regime was a creation of ‘elite pipeline’ to swindle the Nigeria economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elite, they said, some of who are no more in government, but hibernate and monitor developments within the downstream oil sector from the comfort of their hotel rooms to ensure they impose their will on government.

They argued that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) would be able to meet the target of daily fuel consumption of 56 million litres daily, if the refineries are reactivated, noting that it would not be possible, if the cartels behind fuel subsidy regime were not dismantled.

The body tasked the NNPCL to channel funds recovered from the removal of subsidy to rehabilitation and reactivation of the refineries, which they believe would force down fuel price per litre, if fuel is being produced locally.

“For decades, one wonders, why the Federal government has failed in the turnaround maintenances of the two refineries, one in Kaduna and another in Portharcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the refineries are working, there would be no need for importation of fuel and it could be optimally produced locally which, of course, means there is no need for fuel subsidy, so we know where our challenges in the oil sector lies.

“As at April 2021, there was a slight decline in the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to 56 million litres, despite FG’s effort at ensuring continuous increase which the NNPC recorded trading surplus by 24% in that month,” Bishop Mathew said.

The forum further called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other private sector groups to support the federal government’s bid to remove the fuel subsidy.

They urged the organised Labour to shelve their planned protest and toe the path of dialogue, warning that any attempt to protest would be highjacked by hoodlums, particularly that Nigeria is now in the electioneering campaign year.

The Christian group further commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari, for the reforms that saw the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed into law by the National Assembly last year, adding that the Act should be implemented to the letter.

It added that NNPC’s move to construct and rehabilitate some roads across the nation was a right step in the right direction, while they called on the NNPC to intervene in other critical sectors for rapid development and growth of the country.