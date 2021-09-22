The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has faulted claims from certain quarters for the resignation of the its governor over issues relating to the exchange rates of the naira, saying those making the call are rent seekers.

The director, corporate communications, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement alleged that those behind such calls were only pursuing their selfish agenda fuelled by those who had long benefitted from rent-seeking practices in the parallel forex market, which the apex bank has refused to recognise as a significant segment of the country’s forex market.

According to him, the CBN would not be distracted in its mandate by yielding to the selfish tendencies of a few to the detriment of the majority. He therefore urged the banking public to disregard claims aimed at impugning the reputation of the bank, insisting that CBN remained committed to carrying out its mandate for the good of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Nwanisobi has assured that the CBN remains committed to meeting the foreign exchange request of travellers with legitimate needs as they relate to travel allowances, payment of tuition and medical fees among other invisibles.

He noted that there was enough supply of foreign exchange to the banks to meet legitimate demands for foreign exchange.

Nwanisobi, who insisted that no customer requiring foreign exchange for genuine transactions would be turned back by their banks, urged the banking public to insist on their rights to be attended to as long as they possess all the requisite documents to validate their request.

Reiterating the stance of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the willingness of the bank to meet the demands of customers, the spokesman said the CBN would not hesitate to approve foreign exchange for customers with legitimate demands that exceed transaction limit in so far as the application is supported with specified requirements.

While restating the decision of the apex bank not to revisit the issue of allocation of foreign exchange to the operators of Bureau de Change (BDC), Nwanisobi argued that such a practice was not sustainable in the long run, considering that many of the BDCs had since deviated from the purpose for which they were issued licences in the first instance.

Insisting that the rate in the CBN-unrecognised parallel market was not the reference rate of the naira, Nwanisobi also urged Nigerians to be wary of the activities of speculators who sought to manipulate the market for unpatriotic reasons.