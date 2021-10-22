Repair work has been completed on the destroyed rail track on the Abuja to Kaduna railway corridor, which was bombed after suspected terrorists planted explosive on it on Wednesday.

This is even as the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said normal work will likely commence on the rail corridor on Saturday.

The minister, who stated this when he went an on-the-spot assessment of the affected rail tract, said it was an unfortunate incident but this will fast-track the procument process of the security systems for the rail line presently before the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to him, “what this has done is that it will fast-track the procument for security installation system for the rail lines.

“When fully installed, it will alert the management of the railway if there is any infringement. We will install the security systems on the Abuja to Kaduna and Lagos to Ibadan rail corridors.”

Recall that following the attack on the rail line, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) had on Thursday suspended train services along the route indefinitely.

The managing director of the NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who confirmed the attack, said the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

According to him, “there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored.”

The NRC had said the services were suspended for the safety of passengers and crew members.

They added that efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route and further information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly