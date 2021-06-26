The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as fake news reports of terrorist attack on its Base in Kaduna.

The director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said there was nothing of such.

He said the inhabitants of the Base were going about their normal activities and urged the general public to disregard the report.

“The merchants of fake us are at it again.This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021.

“Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false.

“There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever,” he stated.