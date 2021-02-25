By IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, through its relevant government agencies to commence urgent rehabilitation work on the Okpella/Okene Expressway.

The House also mandated the Committee on Works to ensure compliance to the call for rehabilitating the expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution was sequel to a motion raised at plenary by Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, from Abia State (APC) who expressed disappointment at the deplorable state of Okpella/Okene Expressway connecting the South -East and South-South States from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Onyejeocha also noted that the state of the road has led to dire economic losses and untold hardship on motorists and commuters who spend days on the road due to its deplorable condition.

“Worried that as the year 2021 raining season approaches, it reminds us of the harrowing experiences that motorist and commuters go through every year on the road, of particular note is the Okpella/Okene portion of the highway.

“Also Worried that state of the road has encouraged criminal activities such as kidnappings and armed robberies and if rehabilitation work is not carried out on this portion of the road before the rain sets in, travelling that road would be a nightmare.

“Aware that the dualization of Lokoja–Benin road, Obajana Junction-Benin sectional Phase 1 Obajana – Okene, Kogi State has been an ongoing Project by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing,” she said.

The lawmaker also said that the objectives of the federal roads development in the country are to reduce passenger travel times, vehicle operating cost and traffic-related injuries or fatalities on targeted federal roads.

“Cognizant that in the face of funding challenges, it is the responsibility of the federal government through the Federal Ministries and Agencies to sustainably manage the Federal roads for the overall benefits of the citizenry,” she said.

Grandbishop Oyoyo

LEADERSHIP Newspapers