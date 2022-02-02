The House of Representatives yesterday told the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to secure approval from the National Assembly before depleting the country’s savings.

The lower House also urged the federal government to urgently control population growth with policies necessary to secure a better world for future generations.

It, however, advised government to make concerted and conscious efforts to secure the future by increasing earnings, diversifying income sources and focusing more on non-oil sectors of the economy to enable foreign inflow from oil earnings to go straight to the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) without affecting budget financing.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the Need for the Federal Government to Save Funds For Future Generations moved by the lawmaker representing Anambra East/West federal constituency, Chinedu Obidigwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House noted that Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) aims at saving money for future generations, providing stabilisation funds to defend the economy against commodity (oil) price shocks, and providing financing for badly needed infrastructure.

The lawmakers further noted that Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 200 million, ranks 58 in SWF ranking, which is four places lower than Angola – an oil-producing African country with a population of 32.87 million as of 2021, with $3.2 billion in assets.

The House said it was aware of this significant contrast to other oil producers such as Kuwait, which has $700 billion Life after-oil-Fund, different from its $41.7 billion foreign reserves, and Angola with $3.2 billion in assets, as of March 2021.

The lawmakers, thereby, expressed concern that a country such as Kuwait with a population of 4.2 million people and projected population growth of 5.3 million by 2050, has a future fund of $700 billion to cater for their future population whereas Nigeria, with an approximate population of over 200 million and an estimated population growth of 401 million people by 2050, has a Future Generations Fund of only $2.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House expressed worry that the federal government spent over N1.8 trillion on debt servicing in the first five months of the year 2021, representing approximately 98 percent of the total revenue generated in the same period.