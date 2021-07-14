House of Representative Committee Public Accounts yesterday queried the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over the transfer of the sum of N17, 158, 883, 034. 69 to persons and companies without payment vouchers and other supporting documents provided for audit.

The probe into the transaction which occurred in 2013, was a continuation of the ongoing investigative hearing on audit queries by Auditor-General of Federation on Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over dwindling revenue.

According to a 2018 report of the Auditor-General, payment entries in the cashbook/accounts shall be vouched for on one of the prescribed treasury forms.

It was one of the 50 cases against the fund as its managing director, Dr Michael Akabogu, appeared before the committee on Monday.

According to the report, vouchers shall be made out in favour of the person or persons to whom the money is due, and under no circumstances shall a cheque be raised, or cash paid for services for which a voucher has not been raised.