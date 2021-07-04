The House of Representatives has again introduced a bill seeking to alter the conditions of service of parliamentary workers throughout the federation by moving the age limit from 60 to 65 years or from 35 to 40 years in service.

In year 2020, a controversy ensued over the conditions of service when a former clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, relied on a resolution the 8th Assembly on the retirement age of National Assembly staff and attempted to remain in office.

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) opposed the move, noting that the National Assembly Service Act, 2014(as amended) should hold.

But a fresh bill introduced to the House seeks to amend the bill and give legal backing to the proposed conditions of service. The bill was sponsored by the chief whip of the House, Hon Tahir Monguno.

According to the long title of the proposed legislation, the bill seeks to professionalise the service and ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience by top-level management staff who are on the verge of exiting the system.

According to Monguno, by the time the current top-level management exits, most of the staff who came through federal civil service would have left service, it requires strong capacity and knowledge to pilot and stabilise the bureaucracy, hence the five years extension remains a better option, as against hiring retired staff as consultants to do the same work they can do with just 58 years without additional cost and burden.

He insisted that the bill would help build institutional memory and develop a career progression plan within the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

“This hopes to lead to modest improvement in the conditions of service of the staff, strengthen and reposition the legislature by laying a solid foundation for sustainable legislative bureaucracy,” he said.