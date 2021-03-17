ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has set up a special committee to brainstorm on the security challenges facing the country and come up with a proposal which will be sent to the executive within 3weeks.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced this shortly before the end of plenty on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila noted that the need constitute the special committee was arrived at during the executive session of the House on Wednesday morning.

All principal officers of the House are automatic members of the Committee.

Details later…