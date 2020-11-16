By IGHO OYOYO |

The House Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, and governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, over non-remittance of N3.235 trillion ($19.253 billion) revenue accrued from sales of domestic crude oil in 2014.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Wole Oke, issued the directive during the investigative hearing into the audit queries issued by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) for the period under review.

This is coming barely 10 days after the NNPC group managing director refused to honour the invitation sent to him penultimate week, on the illegal withdrawals of $20.301 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Dividends Account.

According to the details of the query, oAuGF observed that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2014 that a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”

The oAuGF findings further showed that, the “cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99 which is about 50% of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88, names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.