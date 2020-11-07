The House of Representatives Committee on Army has tasked the Nigerian Army to observe the highest professional standards in the discharge of its duties of safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

The chairman of the committee, Abdul- razak Sa’ad Namdas (APC, Adamawa), gave the charge while welcoming the leadership of the army to the 2020/2021 budget defence session in Abuja.

Namdas, while addressing the army chiefs, also stressed the need to prioritise the welfare of personnel, as well as troops who are putting their lives on the line to defend the country and keep everyone safe.

“We are not only after appropriations, but

we also want to say that you should be profes- sional in your duties. We will do our own job to add value to your duties. We are aware that the army is involved in series of operations, traditionally, your job is to defend the territorial integrity of the country but because of the security challenges we are facing, you are involved in internal security.

You are there to fight Boko Haram, banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping, all these things, you have been in- volved. You have more on your hands.

“When we went on oversight visit, we re- alised that there is a need for us to see that a lot of work is done in the army. We have been to central engineering depot, which is the hub of the Nigerian Army, where arms and ammunition are manufactured. We like the vision.

“Rather than relying so much on the out- side, you are trying to look inwards to produce something internally. We would like the Chief of Army Staff to focus on the Central Engineering Hub.

If you look inward, that would be better, so that we can have what to use internally,” he said.

On the welfare of personnel, he stressed that only well-motivated personnel can give their best to safeguard their country. “The welfare of the personnel should not be taken for grant- ed. People cannot lay their lives down for us and they are not taken care off.”

“We don’t want to hear stories that they are not getting their allowances. That is why we feel, we will all do our own part and expect that you people should do your part. Nigerians are looking up to the army.

Today in several places, if anything happens, all the crisis we are having, people still want to see the presence of the army in certain places,” he added.

In his response, representative of the army, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said “on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, we appreciate you for a job well done, especially in the area of oversight and standing for the Army whenever the need arises.

As you continue with the oversight, we look forward to the committee getting into all the remaining areas that are already programmed for your visit.

BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO