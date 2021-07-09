House of Representatives has urged the federal government to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) at the plenary yesterday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said at the plenary that the conditions under which women and children displaced by insecurity mostly in the North-East, now residing in Abuja was deplorable.

He said that the population of the displaced persons was between 4,000 in the Durumi Camp and 6,000 in the New-Kuchingoro Camp

He said that the displaced persons, many of whom are nursing mothers live in squalid surroundings, with no water and rickety accommodation.

The House therefore, urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, recognise Durumi and New-Kuchingoro camps as camps for IDPs in Abuja.

The House said they should be provided with all entitlements and support.

It also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under its interventionist programmes to come to the aid of the displaced Nigerians currently living in squalor in FCT. (NAN)