The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to carry out regular audit exercises on SIM registration and ensure that SIMs not properly registered are promptly deactivated.

The House also urged the commission to as a matter of urgency sanction all mobile network operators whose agents are involved in aiding and abetting SIM Swap Fraud in Nigeria to compel them to adhere strictly to guidelines and to serve as a deterrent to future offenders.

The House while considering the report of its ad-hoc committee on the increasing incidents of SIM Swap Fraud noted that Globalcom as a telecommunications network refused vehemently to participate in the exercise despite all the efforts by the committee to involve them.

Sequel to this, the lawmakers directed the House Committee on Telecommunications to ensure that GloMobile is sanctioned by NCC for total disregard to the call of the House of Representatives.

The House in the report observed the need to amend relevant laws particularly the NCC Act 2003 to allow for Biometric SIM Swap and allow MNOs to collect, store and use (view only) customer information during the SIM Swap process;

As part of the recommendations adopted by the House, NCC would grant Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) at least a (view-only) access to the SIM registration data and biometrics during SIM replacement/swap exercise.