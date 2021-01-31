By Michael Oche,

Business activities at the federal ministry of agriculture will likely be disrupted on Monday as the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has mobilised its members to picket the ministry.

In a circular to all its members sighted by our reporter, the union said the picketing is a follow-up to its on-going concurrent nationwide industrial strikes.

The circular signed by Comrade Theophilus Ndubuaku, the ASURI general secretary, urged all members of the Union to mobilise fully to the ministry

The union members have been on strike since December 21, 2020, to protest the delay in endorsement and release of the Scheme of Service (SOS).

The workers are also protesting the non implementation of agreement reached by Federal Government with the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions (JORAISU).

The circular stated that, “In the letter, ASURI noted that the relevant agencies have so far not responded in any tangible manner to resolve the issues in dispute, thus leaving us with no choice than to commence the picketing of the FMARD until they realize the importance of Research and Development in a country that is currently the poverty capital of the world, instead of being one of the richest nations in the world, by virtue of being one of the most naturally endowed nations in the world.

“The picketing exercise, as usual, shall be very peaceful, in compliance with extant labour laws and Covid-19 protocols. Face masks and hand sanitizers will be made available to all participants and social distancing will be strictly observed.”