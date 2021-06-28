After appreciating last week to N490 to the dollar at the parallel market, the value of the naira returned to the N500 band, closing weaker on the official window as the external reserves declined further to the lowest level since October 2017.

Advertisements





The 30-day moving average of the external reserves declined by $671.98 million or 1.96 per cent since the beginning of June standing at $33.54 billion as at June 24, 2021. This is the lowest level since it stood at $33.69 billion in October of 2017.

Since the beginning of this year, the 30-day moving average of the reserves has so far declined by $2.1 billion or 5.9 per cent compared to $35.79 billion on January 4, 2021. The declining reserves coupled with activities of speculators pressed down the value of the naira, which closed at N500 to the dollar at the parallel market in most major cities in the country.

At the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), the naira depreciated by 0.4 per cent to N411.67 to the dollar, with a total turnover as of 24th June 2021 rising by 2.7 per cent WTD to $580.84 million.

Transactions on the window were consummated within the N401 and N420.80 band, while in the forwards market, the rate depreciated across all tenors with the 1-month down by 0.3 per cent to N413.10 per dollar, 3-month contract down by 0.4 per cent to N417.16 to the dollar, 6-month down by 0.5 to N422.19 to the dollar and 1-year contract down by 1.1 per cent to N433.54 per dollar.

With an expected increase in oil inflows on the back of rising crude prices and inflows for the federal government foreign borrowings, traders at the official market said they expect liquidity to improve while traders at the parallel market remain pessimistic about a rising naira.

Meanwhile liquidity crunch hit the money market last week as debits for cash reserves requirement, FGN bond auctions as well as foreign exchange sales saw overnight rates expand by 375 basis points to 23 per cent.

This is despite an inflow of N378.86 billion inflow from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement and Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities. There was a N363.86 billion inflow form FAAC and N15 billion from OMO maturities last week. System liquidity to remain tight and rates moving upwards in the absence of any significant inflows to the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

For treasury bills, secondary market extended its bearish run, as the tight liquidity in the system persisted. Consequently, the average yield across all instruments expanded by 25bps to 8.3 per cent. Across the market segments, the average yield at the OMO segment closed 6bps higher at 9.7 per cent and similarly expanded by 54bps to 6.9 per cent at the NTB segment.