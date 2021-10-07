Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have raised the alarm over what they described as a killing field, a few kilometers away from the Life Camp official residence of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, known as Kuchibena, where suspected deadly cult activities take place, making life very miserable for residents.

Muslin Rajab, a resident of Life Camp explained that within the past two months, several persons have died and about four persons have been murdered within the week in a most gruesome manner by suspected cultists.

He said that the last killing that reportedly jolted the community was a young man, whose body was said to have been dismembered, with his head chopped off and hung on a stick by his attackers.

“The notorious slum already sandwiched by several privately developed estates, is now an operational theatre for hardened criminals who terrorise our neighborhood.

“Most residents appear to have resigned to fate amidst frustrating tension, and they are afraid to speak out, for fear of becoming easy targets to the blood-thirsty cultists and hoodlums, who are said to be under-aged, but operate as lords of the jungle there,” he said.

One of the community leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said that the bloody cult clashes have become too frequent and deadly, making people live daily with clouds of uncertainty and disillusionment.

According to the source, the night hours are the worst period for the people, as the criminals have defied almost all the security measures put in place by the community and security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, has not reacted to an enquiry regarding the incessant killings in Kuchibena, a letter formally addressed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), requesting for demolition of the criminal hideouts in the community confirmed the lawless situation there.

The letter dated April 28, 2021, and signed by the Galadima Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chinyere Akalaga, complained that the activities of the hoodlums had destroyed peace and order in the village and the surrounding neighborhood.

The Police specifically requested for dislodgement of illegal structures, settlements imposing security threats within the Galadima area.

The letter reads, “consequent upon Intelligence report received from the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Abuja from the Department of State Security Services and April 21, 2021, pointing Sahara Gate Market, Mab-Global Junction, Efab Queen, opposite market, Cashew Garden along Kuchibena and the popular Mami market in the same Kuchibena area among other major black spots in Galadima srca in the FCT Command.

“It has become even more expedient that drastic action is taken by your agency to curb the excesses of hoodlums and miscreants that have over time terrorize the peace in and around the neighborhood.

“Because of the above-stated facts, it may therefore please your authority in the interest of sanity to consider the following as measures for lasting solution: to include: Outright removal, demolition of illegal structures within the area under review. Liaise with the police on a joint assignment in a bid to dislodge them from their Wideouts.”