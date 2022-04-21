All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths and Solidarity Forum has asked the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, minister of transportation, Rotmi Amaechi, and the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to resign from office before the party primaries.

Amaechi and several others have openly or subtly signified their intention to run for elective positions in the 2023 general election.

They are serving as ministers and heads of agencies and parastatal in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths in their thousands who besieged the APC headquarters in Abuja said the party was not the property of any individual.

Led by their convener, Tobias Ogbeh, the youths said the non-resignation of such persons before the primaries could jeopardise the party’s presidential primaries.

Ogbeh said the youths cannot continue to feign ignorance to the attitudes of some vested interest in our party that have arrogated to themselves the powers to decide how to play the game in contravention of the rules of engagement as stipulated in the 2022 Electoral Act as amended.

He said, “The last time we checked, the APC is not a personal property of a select few. Many of us in various capacities indeed contributed to the development and growth of the party over the years. It is insulting to our sensibilities when some persons whose contributions to the party can be counted with their fingertips are pushing the party towards the brinks.

“It is no longer news that the general elections in 2023 are well underway. As such, it behooves that the party should be adequately prepared at this point. But we are worried that all is not well within the party with regards to the provisions in Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which states thus:

“No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

“As we all know, the Electoral Act has been passed into law, and one wonders why political appointees in government that have indicated an interest in contesting elective positions have refused to resign their appointments. They have held on like a birthright hinging their decisions on the ignoble role of the Honorable Minister of Justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami,” he added.

He said as concerned stakeholders in the APC, the youths are appalled that such illegality would thrive, yet they pride themselves as progressives.

“What are the likes of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emiefele, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Chris Ngige still doing in government? Are we saying these individuals are above the law or are exempted from the provisions of the Electoral Act?” he asked

Ogbeh said the forum are pained that the APC is heading for the brinks, all thanks to the Kangaroo judgement secured by the AGF through a Federal High Court, which by all intent and purposes is meant to mislead the president and further plunge the party into a crisis of unimaginable proportion.