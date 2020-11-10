The ongoing distribution of six million free pre-paid meters by the federal government will not only go a long way in curbing estimated billing of consumers by Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), but will also eliminate energy theft, skewed tariff structure and inefficient electricity use by consumers, writes CHIKA IZUORA

With the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) beginning and ending the year with epic events, stakeholders were genuinely interested in what 2020 holds for all.

As part of the retrospective review of the multi-year- tariff order (MYTO) done by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the accompanied minimum remittance order, the commission mandated electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to meet specified remittance thresholds of monthly payments to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) that will take care of services provided by the market operator (MO) in the electricity market.

ADVERTISEMENT

An increase in tariff without a corresponding increase in the quantum of power supply to consumers is a panacea for strikes and protests if one considers the history of the NESI.

The sector has seen tariff issues lurched and staggered without a meeting point over time.

Speaking on these developments, the managing director and chief executive officer of Power Engineering Consultants, Idowu Oyebanjo, said the argument for cost reflectivity of tariffs has been on the table for a while now and it may be that consumers will have it forced down their throats.

Oyebanjo who is also a COREN registered member and UK chartered power systems engineer, argues that without cost reflective tariffs, operators cannot make the required investment to make power more available to consumers.

The NERC has a dual conflicting role of ensuring operators make reasonable profit without taking undue advantage of consumers. The balance will always tilt in one direction or the other and the regulator must always tilt the balance in favour of consumers to strengthen the industry.

However, Oyebanjo is of the opinion that one of the key ways NERC aims to achieve this balance is to ensure the DisCos stick to the performance improvement plans (PIPs) submitted to justify the increase in tariffs to allow for investments that will bring about better customer service levels and efficiency of network operations.

The NERC on the other hand, he said will have to increase its monitoring of the activities of the operators in the industry in order to achieve this feat.

Under this regime, it is expected that in 2020, DisCos will work with technical partners and investors to bring in the needed funds that will enhance revenue and expenditure required for network revamping.

Oyebanjo observed that there are many good policies that have been churned out by NERC which have not realised their expected outcomes due to implementation issues.

One of such is the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regulation. The regulation provides for a 10-day turn around from payment for meter to installation but the experience from those who have paid so far is a far cry from this.

“People have to wait for months after payment to get feedbacks and not many people have had their meters installed under this scheme. From our experience with the credit advance payment for metering implementation (CAPMI) scheme, where we paid for meters and never got them, the MAP scheme seems to be dead on arrival. This leaves us with the thorny issue of estimated billing where consumers have to pay, against their will, for electricity services not received.” he said.

The criminalisation of estimated billing was expected to be on the front burner in the new year just as lobbyist will argue for balance that this may throw the industry into further chaos.

“Estimated billing is an industry technique that is guided by rules which are not followed in the NESI. Under the rules, a consumer cannot be worse off than metered customers around them but what is practised in the NESI is “guesstimated billing” that bears the semblance of fraud, intimidation, daylight robbery and outright arbitrariness. Must we wait for consumers to take laws into their hands and unleash terror on assets belonging to DisCos and their workers going about their daily routines before a truce is reached?” stated Oyebanjo.

Similarly, director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, lent a voice by saying, without an increase in power supply, consumers will remain apathetic to any increase in tariffs.

The National Mass Metering Programme

The federal government no more comfortable with excuses of non-availability of meters, and paucity of funds in the system, has commenced the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in partnership with the 11 DisCos along with other meter manufacturing companies in the country.

The NMMP was designed to roll out six million meters for all connection points on the grid that are currently without meters over the next 18 to 24 months and it is estimated to cover about 30 million consumers nationwide.

It is also expected to reduce the metering deficit in the country by 66.7 per cent. Under the initiative, government would make funds available for the payment of the prepaid meters and the DisCos would distribute to households free. Subsequently, customers will pay back the cost over a period of time.

LEADERSHIP reports that already the federal government has released funds to the DisCos for the mass deployment of about six million free electricity meters to power consumers nationwide.

Investors in the DisCos have also met with the Central Bank of Nigeria and funds were released for the purpose.

It is estimated that the federal government would spend between N269.38 billion and N497.13 billion for the provision of the six million free meters to various unmetered power users.

The managing director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ernest Mupwaya, confirmed the release of funds for the mass deployment of meters in Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration of the free mass metering programme for power users served by the AEDC, Mupwaya said the initiative had been designed with sufficient resources to meter all customers.

He noted that over the years, the AEDC had embarked on various metering initiatives that resulted in the metering of over 300,000 customers.

“Currently, with the ‘flagoff’ of this national free mass metering programme, AEDC will receive a total of 900,000 meters, at the cost of N23 billion, which will be sufficient to meter all customers including replacement of defective meters,” Mupwaya said.

Also, the managing director and chief executive officer, of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi stated that the Mass Metering programme is a welcome development and a boost to the deepening of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI. “The programme couldn’t have come at a better time than now given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and household income. For us at Eko, we will be rolling out over 100,000 meters in the next few weeks in the first phase of the programme,” he stressed.

On its part, the Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has also embarked on the distribution of prepaid meters to 106, 000 customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) approved by the federal government.

Building Local Capacity

It is expected that local meter manufacturers and assemblers would be able to improve capacity and generate more jobs for Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that the first quarter of 2020 had seen an average monthly growth of 75,000 new customers every month, moving the number of metered customers in Nigeria above 10 million.

It was gathered that plugging the metering gap that is in excess of six million meters has been slow because even the recently introduced MAP regulations incorporate inappropriate meter pricing and so, it is not working as NERC/DisCos expected.

According to Balogun, a Central Bank-funded massive roll-out of meters would expedite the efforts to achieve the federal government directive and help in the full take-off of the proposed Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), the Discos have suggested.

Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the participants agreed to resolve issues affecting the sector in the medium term, and provide immediate succour to customers. The immediate palliatives would not exceed December 31, 2020.