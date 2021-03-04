By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), yesterday called off its nationwide strike, saying an engagement has been reached with the federal government.

LEADERSHIP reports that a section of the country has witnessed a rise in the price of foodstuffs, following the strike action embarked by the traders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing journalists after the meeting which was presided over by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, President of AUFCDN, Comrade Muhammad Tahir, said the traders agreed to call off their strike following the government’s promise to pay the N4.75billion compensation demanded by the union as a result of losses suffered during the #EndSars protest and Shasa market crisis.

He said the government also agreed to ensure protection of its members and stop all forms of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highways.

Tahir said: “All the stakeholders and members of AUFCDN in our nationwide strike are glad we achieved what we wanted to achieve. Since the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello begged us on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we agreed to call off the nationwide strike today.

“They agreed to pay the compensation and call off any multiple taxation on the federal highway and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide.”

Addressing the aggrieved unionists during the reconciliatory meeting, governor Yahaya Bello said the nationwide strike had led to an increase in the hardship majority of Nigerians were already going through, including members of the aggrieved union.

He lamented that the collateral damage recorded nationwide during the few days of the strike was enormous and should not be allowed to multiply.

According to him, the prices of foodstuffs and cattle increased by 100 percent in the south and west, adding that the North was not spared from the effects of the strike as perishable goods were getting spoilt and both farmers and truck drivers unable to carry out business transactions that would enable them generate the needed finances to meet their daily needs.

To this end, he had appealed to the aggrieved union to immediately call off the strike and allow movement of foodstuffs and cattle to all papers of the country, especially the north and southern parts, with the assurance no Hausa-Fulani or members of the union would be maltreated, harassed or killed.

He said: “We must make life simple for ourselves; since you embarked on this action there has been a lot of hardship in Nigerians across the board. Not only in the south or west where foodstuffs have increased by 100 per cent; there is no meat, no food stuff and the few available are getting dry in the south.

“While your trucks are parked there is corrosion because they are not moving and you will have to service them before you can put them to use. Perishable goods such as; onions, tomatoes, vegetables, pepper and others are getting spoiled, the farmers are not getting money to return back to the farms and take care of their daily needs so both sides are suffering because even if they have enough foodstuffs they still need money for other necessities.

“The collateral damage between the day you embarked on strike and today will only continue to multiply everyday and in order not to allow this to continue and for me to be able to tender your demands, please call off the strike immediately.”

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode who spoke on behalf of the West and Southern divide, said the impact of the strike was too heavy to ignore, adding that the killing of any Hausa-Fulani or

traders engaged in legal business activities would no longer be tolerated or accepted.

“On behalf of the so many people in the south West, especially Sunday Igboho, our commitment to you today that people of the Hausa Fulani extraction cannot and will not be attacked in the south.

“It is unacceptable and he (Sunday Igboho) will be one of those to welcome you when you re-enter the South to escort you all.”

Kayode however appealed to the Federal Government to be committed towards addressing the menace of killed Fulani herdsmen in the forests, who have been known for perpetrating all forms of evil

including killing, raping and maiming of Nigerians.