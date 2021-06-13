Two women were yesterday kidnapped at separate locations in Imo State.

In the first incident, which occurred at Ohii in Owerri West local government area, worshippers at St Philip’s Anglican Church, Ohii Parish, were stunned when some men stormed the church and abducted one Mrs lkenna Onwusoroaka.

The kidnappers were said to have driven out with her in their vehicle leaving the woman’s car behind.

Youth of Orogwe Archdeaconry who were holding their conference at the church premises, had to run for safety.

In the second incident, a reverend sister was abducted at Dim na Nume, Isu in Nwangele local government area a few minutes after the Ohii incident.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the reverend sister was driving in her car when the kidnappers crossed her path and forced her to stop.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers forced her into their get-away car while one entered and drove her car behind.

The two incidents came at a time the relatives of Chimezie Okpara who was kidnapped on Friday at his Umudurunna home are still in confusion over his continued abduction.

Okpara was kidnapped while returning to his house from the market where he had gone to buy things for the burial of his brother’s father-in-law.

Sources in the family said several hours after the incident, the kidnappers were yet to make contacts with them.