The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has warned a private firm, Agate Integrated Services Ltd, to desist from parading itself as a technical partner to the council in the area of revenue generation on Mobile Advert rates.

The Director of Administration of AMAC, Alhaji Yahaya Kana, issued the warning in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Agate Integrated Services, dated December 16, 2021, which was obtained by journalists at the weekend in Abuja.

Kana, who explained that collection of mobile advert revenue was outside the mandate of the company, said that if the company continue to collect mobile advert revenue from residents, AMAC would not hesitate to disengage it immediately.

The letter reads in part, ”As this is an infraction on the terms of your engagements. Please be guided accordingly in the conduct of your activities.

“Sequel to your response to the query issued to your company by AMAC on the collection of Mobile Advert rates from AMAC residents.

“I am directed to you that the engagement of your company to aid revenue generation is restricted to daily ticketing only not mobile advert. Consequently, your company is hereby warned to desist from parading itself as a Technical Partner to aid revenue generation on Mobile Advert.

“Such persons should be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police or the nearest law enforcement agencies. AMAC is a local government and, therefore, will not allow hoodlums to tarnish its image and reputation.

“We, however, warn such people to clear out the roads and stop estorting Nigerians.”

