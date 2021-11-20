Nigerian music sensation, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, who is popularly referred to as Richplug, recently dropped a new song titled ‘Ogbe Cartel’, which came with a big bang knockoff effect, hitting the airwaves and getting rave reviews from music africionados.

The wavy single by Richplug, came months after he collaborated with Eastside talented rapper, JeriQ for the remix of his song “Olu“. The duet between Richplug and JeriQ hit peak height as it amassed massive patronage from music.lovers from.all parts of the country.

Richplug, who is dedicated to mapping his route up to the top to play with the big boys in the top league, having once revealed his dream to collaborate with the likes of Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The Cyprus-based Richplug said, “It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know I have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best.”

The artiste who attended Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria is currently studying for Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Cyprus.

Even though he is yet to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy, Richplug is already doing big things as his song ‘Ogbe Cartel’ has walked its way up to the song of the week beat on the naijabeat countdown for the week just gone by.

This is an impressive feat for the youngster who is primed for bigger things should he keep his head down and stay focussed.

Richplug said that despite the avalanche of competitions in the domestic music industry, that he was not going to be fazed out by the competitions.

“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe i will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition,” Richplug stated.