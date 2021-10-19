Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has filed a suit against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice, wherein he is demanding the sum of N2 billion as general and exemplary damages.

Specifically, El-Zakzaky sued the AGF and DSS over the refusal of the federal government to release his international passports.

The fundamental rights enforcement suit was filed at the Federal High Court Abuja, by El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Femi Falana.

In the suit, the plaintiff wants an order of court, “mandating the DSS and AGF to pay him the sum of N2bn as general and exemplary damages for the violation of his rights to freedom of movement, fair hearing and property.”

El-Zakzaky is also seeking a declaration that the seizure of his passport with number A50578740 since May 2019 is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his fundamental right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Act (CAP A9), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

More so, the plaintiff is praying the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating his rights.

The Shiites’ leader wants the court to declare that the refusal of the DSS and the AGF to allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment constituted a threat to his life as guaranteed by Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Other reliefs include, a declaration that the red flag travelling restrictions placed on his passport at land borders by the AGF and the DSS without a court order is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his right to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Act.