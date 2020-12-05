Kidnapping is gradually becoming a new normal in Tangaza local government artea. The kidnapers now collect as low as N50,000 for ransom depending on how financially buoyant their victim is. Over 20 persons including women have been kidnapped, three killed and foodstuff worth millions of naira seized by the bandits in both Gudu and Tangaza local government areas in the last two months.” These were the words of a kidnapped victim Salisu Ibrahim (not real name).

Ibrahim continued: “A few months back, one of the kidnapped victims even identified his abductors in a market and quickly called security agents, they subsequently arrested him for interrogations. Nobody is safe anymore we need the government to act fast to stem the tide.’’

He told LEADERSHIP Weekend in Tangaza that some of the kidnapped persons were freed after they paid ransoms from 50,000 to millions of naira depending on how financially buoyant the abducted victims and their families are.

Ibrahim revealed that the kidnappers who are also bandits had sacked two villages Kwalajiya and Tsitse as well as kidnapped people from over eight other villages in the last two months, adding that Garin Zabarnawa village was attacked, where the bandits took two men and two women while leaving one other person with a gunshot injury.

He further revealed that bandits had also kidnapped people in Hayama, Baidi, Kwalajiya, Sutti, Belohi, Raka, Salewa, Zurmukwu and Sarma villages , and killed a Divisional Police Officer and an Inspector of Police in Gidan Madi in Gudu LGA.

According to him, the kidnappers who take ransom money reside in Karami, Matabare, Yal Danbala and Barkatube forest that stretches to both Kebbi state and Niger Republic.

A trader Musa Bello, corroborated Ibrahim’s story, saying luck ran against some kidnappers when the locals summoned the courage and repelled their attack, adding that nine of the kidnappers stormed the village within the week with one of them carrying AK49.

Bello told LEADERSHIP Weekend said on realizing the resilience of the locals, the kidnappers took to their heels, but the locals chased them which led to the arrest of the AK 49 wielding bandit who fired all his bullets into the air in an attempt to run away.

‘’Angered by several attacks by the bandits turned kidnappers in their locality, the villagers were said to have carried out instant jungle justice on the arrested kidnapper,’’ he added.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that attacks by bandits and kidnappers were becoming a nightmare for residents of Sokoto State once believed to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. Now people live in perpetual fear of bandits’ attacks and kidnappers.

However, some security analysts view the rise in bandits’ attacks in Sokoto east and other villages as an offshoot of the military onslaught against the bandits in Zamfara state.

The scattering of these bandits in their base in Zamfara led to their relocation to ASokoto State where they have resorted to kidnappings, Bello said, adding that ‘’expectedly as these bandits flee superior power force of the Nigerian security, Sokoto East villages that share borders with Zamfara state becomes soft targets for their operation.

“We are tired of these heinous acts. Banditry and kidnapping are alien to us especially in northern Nigeria. We can only overcome them when their kinsmen begin to expose the bad ones among them. The locals must speak up,” a resident of Tangaza, Baba Adamu Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi called for a collective efforts by all to tackle the menace of both the bandits and kidnappers, but regretted that some members of the community will never want to expose the atrocities committed by his fellow kinsmen for whatever gain.

Expressing worries over the near unending activities of these bandits in the area, the lawmaker representing Tangaza/Gudu federal constituency, Yusuf Isa Kurdulla has appealed for a hybrid security arrangement capable of bringing ending the menace of bandits, kidnapping and other related heinous crimes in the two local government areas.

He decried that the residents of communities in the two LGAs are battling with the invasion of bandits and kidnappers, calling for an urgent practical security framework approach to bring an end to the challenge.

According to the lawmaker, “a holistic step has to be taken to identify the root causes of kidnapping and other crimes to safeguard and protect the lives and property of innocent citizens of the areas now most vulnerable to bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers. Bandits now resort to attacking soft targets at night.”

Kurdulla, who is a former chairman of Gudu Local Government said with the increasing series of attacks, only the Federal Government with the quick intervention of the security agencies can end the problem which has led to the loss of lives and property of residents in millions of naira.

“Victims have also lost their primary source of livelihood; foodstuff, livestock and valuables running into millions of naira with their homes destroyed as a result of the attacks. Some households had been displaced while many women and children were widowed and orphaned,” he said.

However, the lawmaker commended the federal government for tackling security problems nation-wide and called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to hasten the delivery of relief materials to the affected communities in Gudu and Tangaza Local Government Areas of Sokoto State and assured that the residents are ready to cooperate with and support security agencies on the course against insecurity in the areas.

The District Head of Tangaza local government, Alhaji Ishaka Marafa told LEADERSHIP Weekend that they have been faced with kidnapping challenges over the last two years.

Marafa who said that they are pained over the degree of insecurity in the state and country, admonished Nigerians to continue with prayers for the nation. He, however, called on the federal and state governments to stem the tide.

“We the District Heads are more disturbed about the level of insecurity in the nation. We are therefore calling on the federal and state governments to help us increase the level of security presence in our communities.

“I am also appealing to all Nigerians, the federal and state governments to organize special prayers alongside the recitation of the Quran for the restoration of peace to all the affected communities.’’

He hailed the Sokoto state governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal-led government on its urgent measures towards addressing the rave of kidnapping for ransom in Tangaza, Gudu and other parts of the state.

At the moment, villagers, especially in Sokoto East Senatorial District of this once most peaceful state, like many others, have been turned into a tale of fears, agony and displeasure because of the attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Reports of such banditry have over time been recorded in Rabah, Isa, Sabin Birni and Goronyo.

Expressing worries, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (ANNI) roundtable meeting geared towards tackling security challenges in Sokoto State and its neighbuoring state urged the government at all levels to be concerned and redefine as well as revamp the nation’s security architecture.

Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) in a paper he personally presented said the current security situation in Nigeria calls for new policy options, adding that Nigeria is being faced with multiple security challenges ranging from armed banditry, vandalism, kidnappings, militancy, farmers/herders clashes and ethnic-religious conflicts amongst others and that despite successes recorded by the government the thread still persists in some areas.

To mitigate these security challenges, Ex-IGP Abubakar recommended that there should be effective procurement of advanced weaponry and explore enhanced use of technology as well as deployment of intelligence as a critical factor in counter-insurgency operations. He also called for the redress of the shortage of security personnel, deter acquisition of small arms and light weapons.

He further recommended that there should be a comprehensive national security policy, boost citizens’ morale through inclusive strategic communication and strengthen traditional institutions to help play an effective role through community policing.

Reading their communique at the end of the one-day roundtable session, Prof. Bello Alkali listed factors stimulating the security challenges to include, porous borders, climate change, lack of an appropriate central database of people’s movement.

Unregulated mining activities, weaken traditional institutions, ungoverned territories, economic problems, lack of synergy amongst security agencies, poor re-orientation on issues of patriotism, poor community engagement as well as lack of understanding between border communities were also the other factors motivating insecurity as listed by Prof Alkali.

It, however, recommended effective synergy amongst security agencies, taking internal security measures to guard the forest by the state government, an urged that governments should put in place effective security coordinating system, review the criminal justice system, invests more in social infrastructure and economic empowerment as well engage traditional leaders for intelligence gathering.

Governor Tambuwal who expressed satisfaction with the collaboration the stage entered into with NIPSS, said his government is ever ready to welcome ideas that will help sustain the peace and development of the state.

Tambuwal who also divulged that ANNI is collaborating with the state on education and others added that the state government will continue to work for the development of humanity and progress of the state.

Rating the outcomes of the security roundtable, locals in the state applauded the state government for bringing in experts to not only frankly diagnose the situation but also proffer possible solutions.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has condemned the incessant killings by bandits in the northern part of the country.

Abubakar said bandits now go into houses to kidnap people from their residents, adding that both the Federal and state governments must wake up to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

He also noted that residents in some parts of the north now leave food in their house for bandits, just as he also lamented that people are now scared to travel.

He called for an urgent national dialogue to deliberate on some of the critical issues bothering the nation. “We need to sit down in a very serious national dialogue to discuss these issues. We have not run out of patriotic, distinguished Nigerians who can proffer solutions to the problem.

“The security situation in the north is so bad that people leave foodstuff in their houses for bandits.

“What we lack is implementation. We do not like doing the right thing, we always cut corners. That is our problem.”

But the Police Command in Sokoto State said all hands are on deck to tackle the menace.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Cordelia Nwawe, also noted that the command recently arrested 15 suspects for allegedly involved in kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery.

Nwawe said the suspects, (names withheld), were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping at Tulluwa village in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

“The police arrested the suspects for alleged robbery and terrorising innocent citizens of Tabani and environs of Rabah LGA.

“Two of the suspects of Tungan Dalo village, Rabah LGA, were arrested for alleged cattle rustling in the state,” she said.

Nwawe said police operatives arrested 5 others of Savaging Bum of Wurno LGA of Sokoto State for allegedly calling and threatening victims for face attack.

The police spokesperson said the arrests were in continuation of the police effort at riding the state of criminals and reducing criminality.