The Nigerian music industry churns out new and interesting music stars every year.2021 witnessed a lot of new artists who burst on to the scene with melodious and unforgettable songs that music lovers in Nigeria and beyond can’t get enough of.

With a growing and loyal fanbase, these music stars are gradually carving a niche for themselves, and becoming mainstays in the music industry. With the breakout success of these artists in 2021,a lot is expected from them in 2022.

Buju

Daniel Benson, professionally known as Buju, is gradually establishing himself as a promising Nigerian music star. 2021 was a breakout year for the musician, especially with his feature on Ladipoe’s “Feeling”, a song music lovers describe as one of the biggest songs of 2021.

His unbeatable ability to tell stories in his music while including vivid melodies and harmony has earned him a legion of fans.

Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, was discovered by Mavin Boss Don Jazzy, after covering several songs by popular artists on Instagram.

In early 2021, Ayra Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her eponymous debut extended play and its hit track “Away” which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and went to number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller Global, paving the way for the release of her first full-length studio album, 19 & Dangerous in August 2021.

The lead single “Bloody Samaritan” peaked atop the Top 50 chart, becoming the first solo song by a female artist to reach the number-one position. Starr debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on 28 August 2021, she ranked number two on Billboard’s Next Big Sound.

Ckay

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name Ckay, is signed to Warner Music South Africa.In 2021,Ckay became first African artist to hit 20 Million Spotify Listeners, with over 21 million monthly listeners on his Spotify page.His first single Love Nwantiti was playlisted on Tiktok for having 15 billons views. The single was remixed by many Disk Jockey, Singers and upcoming acts

Ruger

Michael Adebayo, professionally known as Ruger, is popular for his two hit songs, Bounce and Dior.

The 22-year-old who is known for wearing an eye patch also featured in Burna Boy’s August Twice as Tall concert in 02 Arena, London.

He’s currently signed to Jonzing Records.

Mohbad

Also signed to Marlian music helmed by Naira Marley, the singer teamed up with in-house producer, Rexxie to deliver “KPK”, one of 2021’s starter hits. The chart-topping record has gone viral and introduced popular slangs like OPP (O Por Pa), KPK (Ko Por Ke), making the rounds in Nigeria’s pop culture.

Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, became popular few weeks ago for his song titled, Zazoo Zeh, featuring popular singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji.Portable has also performed at several concerts with top music artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Davido.

His followership on Instagram has also rapidly increased from 20,000 to over 500,000 followers within a short period.