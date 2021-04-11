By Anayo Onukwugha |

At least one person was killed while several buildings were razed at Umuokwa community in Omuma local government area of Rivers State, when members of two rival cult groups clashed at a burial ceremony.

Trouble was said to have started when members of a cult group confronted members of another cult group from another village, Umudike, who had accompanied one of their brothers, to attend the burial ceremony of his grand mother.

It was gathered that an argument ensued between the two groups, leading to a free-for-all fight while a non-member of any of the cult groups, who had attempted to mediate between the two sides, was stabbed to death.

In a reprisal, the group, who had accompanied their brother to the burial ceremony started burning houses and destroying other properties.

The secretary-general of Ogbakor Etche, the umbrella socio-cultural organisation of the Etche Ethnic Nationality, Chima Umunnakwe, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, in Port Harcourt.

Umunnakwe, however, said the local government council and the traditional institution in Omuma local government area, have waded in to resolve the matter amicably.

He said: “What happened was that there was a burial at Umuokwa. The boy whose grand mother had died, is from another community within the same Umuokwa. Umuogba is part of Umuokwa whuch is made up of 13 communities.

“So, they now went from their own village to bury the grandmother at Umuogba village. You know these boys, when they have taken these their small small drugs, they act funny. So, along the line, there was a fight between the boy whose grandmother was being buried and some village boys.

“The boy that died was a quiet type, he only came to separate them, not knowing that one of the boys had a knife in his pocket. They mistook the boy that came to separate the fight to be among those fighting them. That was how they stabbed him severally and he couldn’t make it.

“In retaliation, the boys that came to bury their grandmother revolted and started burning houses.

“Government people were called and the local government chairman and the traditional ruler came. They are trying to make peace.”