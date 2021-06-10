The people of Finima community in Bonny Kingdom of Rivers State have blocked the main entrance to the industrial area of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited in Bonny over their non-recognition as host.

Members of the community, numbering over 1000, peacefully singing and dancing the Ibani cultural songs, while displaying placards with different inscriptions, were demanding to be officially recognised as host community to the NLNG.

A community leader, Mr. Dagogo Lambert Brown, said they wanted the multinational to be addressed and recognised as ‘NLNG Finima’ in Bonny Island and not just NLNG Bonny.

Brown maintained that the Community Content Guidelines (CCG), stipulated in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD Act) should be implemented for the people of Finima, as host community

He said Finima community as the host should be given a fair opportunity to participate in the upcomong Train-7 Project and every other developmetal projects of the company.