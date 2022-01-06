The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered the arrest of police who were on duty on Wednesday morning during an attack on a Police Divisional Headquarters in Okrika.

Hoodlums suspected to be cultists had at about 2:00am on Wednesday morning broken into the Police Station freeing all inmates, including a suspected serial rapist.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the Commissioner of Police also ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The statement reads in part: “The Command has been briefed on the incident that occurred at the Okirika Division.

“In furtherance to this, the CP Eboka Friday has ordered the DC SCID (State Criminal Investigation Department), DCP Patrick Longe, to expedite action in the course of the investigation with the Officers involved detained.

“You will receive a proper briefing on this from me the very second we piece together details of the aforementioned incident.”

Meanwhile, two houses have been razed in Omuanwa Community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, following the killing of an Air Force personnel by a member of a local vigilante group in the community.

A source in the community, who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP, said the affected houses were those belonging to the father of the vigilante member involved in the murder and that of a stakeholder in the community.

However, the source could not ascertain those behind the arson, although they were said to be dressed in military camouflage.