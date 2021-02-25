By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, Chief Etengo Etengo Okwaanuwo, has volunteered to assist the Police and other security agencies, to rescue the kidnapped first class traditional ruler, King Aaron Ikuru and a university lecturer, Dr. Jones Ayauwo.

Ikuru, who is the traditional ruler of Ikuru Town in Andoni local government area, and Ayauwo, who is a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, University of Port Harcourt, were kidnapped last Sunday.

While the monarch was kidnapped his residence in Ikuru Town, the lecturer was abducted along the Andoni-Bori Road while on his way to Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Ayauwo, who also hails from Andoni local government area, was returning from the Obolo Bible Translation meeting in company of three Port Harcourt-based journalists when he was kidnapped.

Okwaanuwo, in an audio clip sent to media houses in Port Harcourt, said he was pained by the two incidents, adding that those responsible for the kidnap of the monarch and the lecturer have desecrated the values of the people of Obollo ethnic nationality.

He said: “We condemn in it’s entirety, the kidnap of our royal father, and our illustrious lecturer by enemies of Andoni people. This is what we have been trying for some years now to kick out of Andoni but some sponsors of these individuals portray us in bad light.

“For someone to kidnap an aged reverred first class traditional ruler; it is against out value of Obollo people. We cannot sit and watch a few faceless individuals drag Andoni in the mud.

“We are willing to collaborate with security agencies to see to it that our monarch and our lecturer are released unharmed.”