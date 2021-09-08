The Rivers State government has declared three persons wanted, for allegedly harrassing contractors handling government projects in the state.

This is as gunmen suspected to be sea pirates on Tuesday evening attacked a passenger-boat along the Port Harcourt-Bonny sea route and kidnapped five passengers.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, gave the names of the three wanted persons as Gift Elenwo, Chiboso Glory Ejeku and Tambari Godwin Gbara.

The statement reads in part: “Rivers

State Government has declared Messrs. Gift Elenwo, Chiboso Glory Ejeku and Tambari Godwin Gbara wanted for alleged criminal activities and harassment of contractors, particularly Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in the State.

“The Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas and security agencies have been directed to ensure that the aforementioned wanted persons are apprehended and handed over to the police immediately for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be sea pirates attacked a passenger boat containing 18 passengers on Tuesday along the Bonny water ways in Rivers State and abducted five passengers.

Confirming the incident to journalists, chairman of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Bonny Chapter, Henry Jumbo, said he received a distress call that one of the boat was attacked by sea pirates.

Jumbo, who appealed to security agents to deploy their personnel to the Onne seaport and the Bonny waterways route, said no contact has been made from the abductors.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.