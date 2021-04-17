ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The chairmanship and councillorship elections holding in Rivers State on Saturday, April 17, 2021, is currently witnessing a hitch due to late arrival of electoral materials.

Our correspondent gathered that as at 7:30am, sensitive materials for election were yet to leave the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in Port Harcourt, for various registration area centres (RAC) in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Further as at 9:03am, materials were yet to leave the RAC in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo local government area of Rivers State, to various wards and polling units in the area.

However, materials started arriving the polling units from about 10:00am with few voters around to get accredited and then cast their vote.

Details later…