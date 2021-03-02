By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United FC have handed goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena indefinite suspension for unethical and unprofessional sportsman conduct.

The suspension was confirmed in a statement signed by the general manager of the club, Dr. Okey Kpalukwu and made available to LEADERSHIP sports, yesterday.

The statement said the indefinite suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation on the matter.

The suspension may not be unconnected to their disappointing performance that led to pride of Rivers 3-0 demolition in the hands of Awka United at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo during the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday13 on Sunday.

The Stanley Eguma-led squad are currently occupying 8th spot with 18 points on the NPFL standing with two games in hand, just 7th points behind league leaders Kwara United who are on 25 points.

River United will seek to return to winning ways at home when they host Jigawa Golden Stars on March 7, 2021 in Ports Harcourt.