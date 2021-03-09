BY NKECHI ISAAC,

The director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim says Nigeria lost $107 million in capital flight in the importation of plywood in 2019. Describing the development as unacceptable, he says a programme developed by his agency will ensure a reversal of the trend.

Speaking to a select group of journalists in Abuja, he says the commodity used in the production of ready-made, easy-to-install lightweight furniture components used in offices and homes across Nigeria is a major factor propelling plywood importation in the country.

Ibrahim admonishes state governments to be actively involved in the plantation establishment programme initiated by the council to bridge the gap and save forex for the country. NKECHI ISAAC was there for LEADERSHIP. The excerpts.

What is plywood?

Plywood is a type of manufactured board, made from thin layers of wood veneers glued together at right angles. It is an engineered wood from the family of manufactured boards which include medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and particle board (chipboard). A thin outer layer of additional materials like plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric or formica can be added to the face and back veneers to improve the durability. These components also prevent the plywood from moisture, abrasion and corrosion, as well as facilitate better binding of paints and dyes.

Can you describe the different types of plywood manufactured globally?

Although, the major types of plywood produced in Nigeria are the hardwood and tropical plywood which find application in various sectors of the economy, several types of plywood are manufactured globally. Among these are softwood plywood which is usually made either of cedar, douglas fir or spruce, pine, and firor redwood. It is typically used for construction purposes, packaging materials and vehicles internal bodywork.

Hardwood plywood is made out of wood from dicotyledonous trees such as mahogany. Hardwood plywood is characterized by its excellent strength, stiffness and resistance to creep. It is suitable for heavy-duty floor and wall structures. Tropical plywood is made of mixed species of tropical timber. It is superior to softwood plywood due to its density, strength, evenness of layers, and high quality. It is also used for construction purposes. High-strength plywood, also known as aircraft plywood, is made from mahogany, spruce and/or birch, using adhesives with high resistance to heat and humidity.

Structural aircraft-grade plywood is most commonly manufactured from African mahogany, spruce or birch veneers. Marine plywood on the other hand is manufactured from durable face and core veneers, with few defects so it performs longer in both humid and wet conditions and resists delaminating and fungal attack. Examples of this are Okoumé, Meranti and Sapele plywood. Other types of plywood include fire-retardant, moisture-resistant, wire mesh, sign-grade, and pressure-treated plywood. Each of these products is designed to fill a need in industry.

What is the status of plywood production in Nigeria?

The plan of the Federal Government on the plywood sector was to ensure adequate production of plywood in Nigeria in order to save foreign exchange and to export plywood for foreign exchange earnings. To achieve this, government in the 1960s established nine integrated plywood factories with a total production capacity of about 126,000m3. All the mills have veneer slicing operations integrated within the mills.

The major problem is that since early 1990s, nearly all the nine government established plywood mills have shut down. Efforts to resuscitate some of them have not yielded tangible results. For instance, Epe plywood which was incorporated in July 1965, is now a shadow of itself. Effort to resuscitate the plant has proved abortive. In 1973, Nigerian shareholders bought the company, and in 1976, the interest of the Western State government was taken over by Oodua Investment Company Limited.

Today the company and many of its kind are no longer producing and the heavy machines installed at different sections of the factory are rusting away on account of decade of disuse. Efforts by the Odua Investment Company to get a technical partner who is in the industry has so far failed to yield any tangible results. As a result, plywood production in Nigeria is on the decline with the nation depending mostly on importation of plywood to satisfy about 965,000m3 required in the country, most especially, in the building, construction and furniture industry. It is however interesting to note that one or two new plymills have recently been established.

What is the import and export statistics of plywood in Nigeria?

Plywood belongs to the harmonized commodity group 4412 which also contains veneered panels and similar laminated wood. In 2019, the total imports of goods to Nigeria were $ 47 billion. Out of this, the importation of the commodity group gulped $107 million. This was higher than what was obtained in 2018 when total import of the commodity group amounted to $72 million. This shows the increasing cost of plywood importation to the economy.

The major trading partners in 2019 were China with a share of 85 per cent, Germany with a share of 5.83 per cent, Russia with a share of 4.96 per cent, and USA with a share of 1.42 per cent. The value of exports of the commodity group from Nigeria was $3.38m in 2019. Sales of commodity group 4412 from Nigeria decreased by 98 per cent in value terms compared to 2018 when total export of the commodity was $20 million.

The importation of ready-made, easy-to-install lightweight furniture components which are made in China and used in offices and homes across Nigeria is a major factor propelling plywood importation in the country.

Can you tell us the challenges in the plywood industry?

The major factors limiting the expansion of plywood industry in the country are inadequate investment in the establishment of new mills, old age of existing equipment, lack of spare parts and dependence on imported glue. Current production is hampered by the high cost of production resulting primarily from expensive imported resins. Other critical challenges include inadequate availability of raw materials.

For instance, there is high shortage of economic wood species such as Khaya ivorensis. Khaya grandifoliola, Mansonia Altissima, Terminalia Superba, Entandropragma cylindrical and Triplochiton scleroxylumin in the national forests. Other problems of face veneer producers are old equipment and lack of spare parts and declining supply of suitable wood. Most of the large industries in the sector suffer from inadequate supply of electricity from the national grid.

Also lack of adequate water supply and good road networks affect efficient performance of the mills. In addition, over 90 per cent of the technology used in the industry are small scale and requires upgrading. I wish to say that lack of guaranteed supply of the right type of wood will continue to affect investment in heavy equipment and machinery in the sector.

What do you think can be done to ensure sustainability of plywood production and what is the focus of your organization in this area?

The RMRDC is preparing to carry out a technical audit of the mills in collaboration with the Bureau for Public Enterprises. This will indicate the present state of the equipment and the need and extent of refurbishment required prior to privatization or investment promotion of the ply mills. If, however, some of the plywood mills have been sold, the Bureau for Public Enterprises should ensure that the mills become operational in line with agreements made with buyers.

A major way plywood production can be increased in Nigeria is to promote availability of prime wood species through establishment of plantations. The natural forests in Nigeria have been highly decimated. To depend on the natural forests as they are to sustainably supply wood raw materials to the mills will be a wishful thinking. Likewise, we must find a way of incorporating bamboo into the mainstream of raw materials for plywood production in Nigeria. Bamboo is the principal raw material for plywood production in China.

The council has put in place effort to solve some of these problems. Since 1992, the council has initiated a plantation establishment programme through which improved planting materials are made available to private sector operatives that have about 5ha or more of land for plantation establishment. This programme is gradually increasing wood resource availability locally. However, the programme requires active participation of state governments to enable it increase forested areas and areas under plantation in Nigeria. Likewise, in order to promote sustainable development and utilization of bamboo resources in Nigeria, the council has collaborated with experts at the University of Ibadan and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, to carry out a survey on bamboo resources of Nigeria. The study indicated that bamboo is growing in 23 states of the federation. At present only one company is producing wall and floor tiles made of bamboo in Nigeria. As a result, investment opportunities exist in ply bamboo production. A number of private investors have also shown interest in the establishment of bamboo plantations in the country. The council is working with them to make this a reality. The council in collaboration with organizations such as SHESTCO is working on development of glue for plywood production.

The council is also working towards sustainable production of plywood in the country in order to facilitate and propel post COVID-19 industrial and economic development agenda of Nigeria. This is important as the country has bamboo in adequate quantities. In view of this, investment in ply bamboo production is being vigorously promoted by RMRDC. According to FAO, the volume of bamboo growing in Nigeria is about 460,000m3. This shows the great potential of bamboo in Nigeria. Apart from saving foreign exchange, this initiative will also promote development of small and medium enterprises, poverty alleviation and job creation.