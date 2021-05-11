By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it was alarmed by the report of invasion of Aso Rock presidential villa by robbers, saying the development further points to the collapse of security command structure under President Muhamamdu Buhari’s incompetent watch.

The party said that the reported assault on the residence of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, within the precinct of the presidential villa, has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari Presidency to secure the nation.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “All over the world, the Presidential Villa, as the seat of power and national sovereignty, is the fortress of the nation that ought to have impregnable security.

“As such, any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential villa in sequence, inspite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee President, who have not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

The PDP also recalled the security breaches in June last year, involving shooting, violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, arising from a bitter squabble between members of President Buhari’s family and some security aides.

“Our party is worried that if President Buhari cannot guarantee the security of the Presidential villa, then his capacity to secure the entire country is no longer assured.

“The PDP therefore urges President Buhari to wake up from slumber, review his security architecture and take decisive steps, beyond his lethargic body language, to secure our nation,” he said.

