Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the France Football editor of lying after he said the Portuguese’s only ambition was to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi.

Ballon d’Or organiser Pascal Ferre made the claim to the New York Times. Paris St-Germain’s Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, with five-time winner Ronaldo voted sixth.

“I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent,” said Manchester United forward Ronaldo.

“I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against someone.”

On Friday, Ferre told the New York Times: “Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi – and I know that because he has told me.”

Ronaldo responded on social media, saying: “Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

“It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.”