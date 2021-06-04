The Ohimegye Igu Koton karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alh. Abdulrazaq Sani Isakoto, has performed the historical laying of the foundation stone of a 3,200 capacity Central Mosque (Masjid) of Igu Kingdom.

Speaking shortly after performing the ground breaking in Koton Karfi yesterday, the monarch said the project was conceived out of Muslim ummah’s inherent desire to construct a modern Mosque for the Muslim community of Koton karfe and its environs.

The traditional ruler thanked everybody who had contributed financially, morally and spiritually towards the foundation laying ceremony.

Speaking on high rising insecurity across the country, the monarch stressed the need to go back to homes and to family units, and address the moral decadence, saying ”if we can tackle that we will be able to fight insecurity.

”I have said this in so many fora that I am not a believer that poverty can lead somebody to crime. If you look at leadership as our problem today, you will get it wrong.

”One other thing is to support governance either good or bad; pray for our leaders and security services; whether it is socioeconomic or political crises, we will be able to overcome it.

”In situations where you have ethnicized and politicised crime, you will never get an answer. There is no ethnic group that is not involved in banditry, kidnapping or whatever”, he said.

The royal father, therefore urged people to address family decadence and admonished parents to ensure that their wards get education, stressing that it would help to reduce illiteracy, poverty, insecurity and social vices.

In his welcome address, the chairman Local Organising Committee, Prof. Ibrahim Aguye, commended the Muslim community for their efforts and called for adequate support to ensure timely completion of the project describing it as a unfying factor.

Architect Alhassan Abdulmumin, the Project Engineer, noted that the old central mosque structure had been in existence for over 30 years with so many challenges.

”We felt we could not continue to live in an unsafe building, and we proposed that the old structure be demolished, and a new one be constructed to meet the modern challenges.

”The complex is divided into two main structures; the mosque indoor with capacity of about 1200 worshippers, while the outdoor area can take about 2000, making altogether 3200 capacity worshippers”, he said.

He added that the masjid would mall where Islamic books and other things would be sold to help in support for maintenance, including classes where children could be trained.

He noted that the expected completion period of the mosque would be 12 months with a proposed cost of about N400 million.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kogi State Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Amb. Usman Bello, commended the monarch and the people of Koton karfi for their commitment to building a modern mosque for worshippers.

He also commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his promise to build the mosque, saying, ”Gov Bello is a man of his words, I know he will fulfil the promise he made to His Royal Majesty of ensuring that Koton karfi have a befitting central masjid”.

The master of ceremony (MC) of the event, Alh. Muhammad Wandana, the JNI Coordinator Kogi State, applauded the Ohimejwe for his foresight in conceiving the idea of building a befitting central mosque for Muslim community.

Other dignitaries at the event include: Kogi Local Government Chairman, Hon Isah Abdulkareem; Kogi State Grand khadi, Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa, represented by Justice Danladi Isah Yakubu of Kogi state Shari’a Court of appeal; JNI Secretary, Alhaji Isah Adeboye; Reverend Father Yaro Mai kyau of Catholic Church, Koton Karfe, top Goverment officials, traditional title holders, among others.