Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he would henceforth enforce the state’s regency law, which stipulated that no royal vacancy should be allowed to drag beyond two years without a successor.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the new Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers 2021-2023 to be chaired by the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon.

The governor who cautioned royal families in all the towns in the state against instituting legal action in Obaship tussles said such often breed bad blood and debar the development of the towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayemi who posited his stance did not connote that he had no implicit confidence in the judiciary, decried the rampancy in stalling the installation of traditional rulers due to lingering litigation by aggrieved parties.

Oba Adejuwon succeeded the immediate past chairman and Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Alabi, who completed his two-year tenure on July 31,2021.

He said, “This view of mine is not born out of lack of confidence in our judiciary, but the acrimony and discord that usually accompany such moves always undermine the peaceful co-existence in our communities. It was normal in the days of our forebears for a vacant stool to be filled within three months without rancour.

“Nowadays, the exercise can last for years or decades due to legal tussles that might ensue. In spite of the fact that we have a law that limits the regency period to a maximum of two years, we sadly still have lingering disputes that extend beyond two years. This is unfortunate and our people should learn to tolerate one another by exploring Alternative Dispute Resolutions.

“There is the need to restore our value and sustain the dignity of our cherished and revered traditional institution. Henceforth, we will endeavor to enforce legislation with respect to the tenure of regency in the state. While craving for your cooperation so as to enable this administration achieve all its objectives.”