There are rumbles in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations that siphoning of campaign funds led to the party’s loss in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Already key stakeholders have written to the national leadership of the party, demanding for a high-powered investigation panel to review and audit the PDP campaign accounts and activities in the Anambra election.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Stakeholders of PDP are urging the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to investigate the truth or otherwise in the allegation that the party’s candidate and key members of his campaign team had become richer after the elections.

The petition, signed by the coordinator of the group and founding member of the party in Anambra, Chief P.U Offorkansi and addressed to the acting national chairman of the party, Elder Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, stressed that the PDP lost the election because certain individuals hijacked the campaign for their selfish reasons.

The petition added: “How come that the PDP state chairman, state officers, DG, directors and officials of the campaign council all lost in their respective Wards in the election?

“The time for postmortem is now. We need to understand what really transpired; how much donations were realised; what was spent and who is keeping what monies meant for the election.

“There must be an end to people scrambling to become either the candidate or managers of campaign councils of PDP in Anambra State just for money. We just lost what would have been the easiest election for the PDP to win in Anambra State. Are we going to sit back and watch the same fate to befall our party again in 2023. People must be held accountable to serve as a deterrent.

“Accordingly, we the concerned stakeholders of PDP do most respectfully urge the NWC of our great Party to constitute a high-powered investigation panel to review and audit the PDP campaign accounts and activities in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Anambra State.”