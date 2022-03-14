More Nigerians fleeing the war in Ukraine have continued to return to Nigeria as no fewer than 31 of them stranded in Ukraine arrived in the country on Monday.

The evacuees arrived from Romania aboard a Turkish Airline commercial flight by 6.30am according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The flight was paid for by the Federal Government.

They were received by the government delegation led by Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director Consular and Legal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinremi said many more will be evacuated within the week.

Speaking on the latest batch of Nigerians to arrive from Ukraine, he said, “The 31 arrived from Romania and they are all students and Nigerians based in Ukraine. They came on a commercial flight because their number was not that much. We have thirty one of them. Actually thirty-five should have arrive, but about four of them could not make it to the airport. But they will join the next batch.

“What we are actually doing is to make sure that the number is seizable so that they come by chartered flight but if their number is not seizable to warrant them to take a chartered flight then they come by commercial.

“This is not the first evacuees to come on commercial. Just that they are thirty and above. Others have been coming five, ten and they have come in a large number. By the record that we have which is verifiable with the immigration at the airport, we have 350 that had come in through commercial flights paid for by the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has so far evacuated nearly 1,500 out of the expected 5,000 for which the Federal government has provided $8.5 million for their repatriation.