A policy and foreign affairs analyst, Mr Emesakoru Donatus Enifome, has described as needless and illogical, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government.

According to him, it is against the right of Ukraine as a sovereign state adding that the entire world is hurt with the action of Russia.

Enifome said the action of Russia goes against the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state.

He said, ”For me, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is senseless and the entire world is hurt as a result of the invasion.

”Russia hostilities against Ukraine go contrary to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and as Russian troops pushed into Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on its fourth day of invasion, their army continues air strikes on airfields, groups of troops of the armed forces of Ukraine in the east and in the northern part of the Kiev region.

”Single air strikes have been carried out in the areas of Sumy, Poltava, and Mariupol. From the Black Sea, the Russian Federation launched sea-launched ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles against the Ukrainian territory.

”The Russian Federation’s tactical aviation operations are controlled from the territory of Belarus and TOT Crimea. Battalion tactical groups of the 35th combined arms army of the Eastern Army are located near Mozyr and can be used to strike targets on the Ukrainian territory.

”Dozens of tanks near Shumsko and BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launchers near Kosevschina have been temporarily located.

Russia repeatedly used operational and tactical aviation in the Yuzhny and Odessa districts, at the Ozernoye airfield, and against civilian infrastructure in Kiev region.”

He said in the Slobozhansky direction, the operational grouping of the armed forces of Ukraine halted the enemy offensive and continues to conduct defensive battles in the Kharkov region, Urban fighting is ongoing in Akhtyrka.

He said in the seaside direction near Koblevo, fire from mechanized units of the 28th Independent mechanized brigade destroyed boats and up to 20 personnel of the RA diversionary-reconnaissance groups.

According to him, in the last few days, about 3,500 casualties have been recorded in the last few days.

”The Ukrainian armed forces naval forces engineering barrier group mined the landing-access areas.

”A group of the air force of the armed forces of Ukraine have repulsed Russia air strikes and destroyed an IL-76MD military transport aircraft with a landing of Russian troops. A fire strike has been carried out against the accumulation of Russian manpower and military equipment in the Kiev, Chernigov and Kherson regions.

”A group of combined forces is conducting a defensive operation and holding their positions along the entire line of demarcation.

”Estimated losses of the enemy are as follows: 14 aircrafts, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armoured combat vehicles, 15 cannons, BUK-1 air defence systems”, he said.