The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Divine Mandate Group Nigeria has said that its South East and South-South chapter is intact and has not been dissolved.

The group stated this in reaction to a statement credited to one Umar Adamu Kawo who claimed to have dissolved the structure of the organisation from national to ward level.

However, a statement issued by the national director of media and publicity secretary of the group, Chinedum Elekwachi, said the South East structure is still intact with Dr A B C Nwosu as national secretary; Lolo Chinyere Onyeise, national woman leader; Engr Chinedum Elekwachi, national publicity secretary; Comrade Edina Martins, South-South zonal coordinator; Pharmacist Canice C. Nwosu, Southeast zonal coordinator; Elder John Inyang, Akwa Ibom State coordinator and Hon Ofodile Pedro Ifeanyi, Anambra State coordinator.

The statement said Engineer Isu N. Amaechi is Ebonyi State coordinator; Hon Henry Ndubuisi, Abia State coordinator and Pharmacist Nokaa Marshal, Imo State coordinator.

The group described Umar Adamu Kawo’s claim as laughable since a vote of no confidence was passed on him last weekend during the pre-inaugural meeting of the organisation in Abuja.

“For the record purposes, all southeast state coordinators and executives have been up and doing therefore there is no ground to dissolve our workaholic excos.

“The erstwhile coordinator cannot dissolve a national structure that was collectively registered by all without the national working committee which includes the secretary, woman leader, publicity secretary, deputy national coordinator, youth leader and all zonal coordinators.

“To all of us in Southeast and South-South, ‘Umar Adamu Kawo’ has accepted his impeachment and we will write to National Working Committee(NWC) of the party to notify them and immediately find a replacement as soon as possible,” the group said while calling on the public to disregard the purported dissolution of PDP Divine Mandate Group of Nigeria.