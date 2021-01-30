The South-south Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Obih, visited the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Friday to sympathise with him on the death of the state PDP Chairman, Late Obong Udo Ekpenyong .

Recounting the loss of the state party Chairman, during the condolence visit at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel described the late Obong Udo Ekpenyong as an embodiment of peace, humility, loyalty and commitment who sacrificed his all for the growth of PDP.

According to Gov. Emmanuel, Obong Udo Ekpenyong would be remembered for his sterling qualities and dexterity in handling the affairs of the party, regreting that his untimely exit would create a vacuum difficult to fill.

Hear him, “We are deeply touched, if I start to talk about our late party Chairman I am sure from now till evening I won’t lack what to say and I will not repeat myself; he was an embodiment of loyalty and commitment in fact when we call him we refer to him as Obong Udo Loyalty Ekpenyong. You don’t tell someone come and trust me, you earn a trust, Udo Ekpenyong earned the trust of so many of us”, he recounted.

The Governor prayed God to give the deceased family, his friends, community and political associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“No amount of crying will bring him back, we must also encourage ourselves in the word of God knowing fully well that if God did not allow it wouldn’t have happened, it means his exit is totally in line with Biblical passage in Job: 14:2 stating that we all have our number of days that we cannot exceed by one day.

“So as painful as it may be, it is the Lord who gives and it is the Lord who takes , if there is anything that is certain in life it’s death. As far as you are born you must be sure that you will die, but when you’ll die nobody can tell, but I know it is painful to tell someone goodnight when it is broad-day light, it is always a painful departure”, he declared.

Governor Emmanuel expressed optimism that God will raise men that will support the ideals and vision of the party to further build and strengthen the South-South region which he opined remains peculiar to the development of the country.

He thanked the PDP South south Zonal party Chieftains for identifying with him and the state chapter of the party at the moment of grief and used the occasion to commiserate with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on the death of his father late Chief Arthur Uzoma Okowa and that of the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly Tim Kome Owhefere, praying God to give the families fortitude to bear the loss.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Chief Dan Obih, in a condolence message expressed grief over the death of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman Obong Udo Ekpenyong, describing his passage as unfortunate and a big loss to the party, by extension, people of the state.

Chief Obih who expressed shock on the demise of Obong Ekpenyong described the deceased as a dependable, committed and loyal party man who will be greatly missed not only by the state Chapter of the party, but at the Zonal and National level of the party.

In his words, “he was a committed party man loyal and dedicated to the party, for me it is extremely difficult to speak in past tense when it comes to addressing him, he was dependable, reliable and committed party chieftain”, he stated.