Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said following the refusal of Kaduna State government to respect the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with workers at the end of its five days warning strike, it has resolved to resume its suspended industrial action.

The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action after three days following the invitation of the federal government.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing journalists in Abuja at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting said it has now put all its members across the states on alert for the strike which will happen without any further notice.

Wabba said the strike action would be nationwide because the Congress had also informed the federal government through a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NLC president said the Kaduna State government has continued to flout the MoU entered into with the workers during the intervention by the federal government with impunity.

He said, “Whereas, the NLC has remained committed to the process of reconciliation following the intervention by the federal government, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and this MoU posited that there should be a 10- person committee to be able to ensure that all processes and procedures in disengaging any worker conforms with the national law, particularly section 20 of the Labour law.

“As we speak, that committee has not been constituted by the Kaduna State government.

I can also say clearly that the provisions of the MoU are being violated with impunity, especially the no-victimization clause.

“Owing to the grievous infractions and continuous provocations by the Kaduna State government against workers and trade unions in the state.

And despite the fact that we have also complained formally to the FG through the President on the non-adherence to the MoU, NEC resolved that the earlier decision of NEC to withdraw all services and protest these neo-liberal and extreme right wing policies should take effect without further delay and mobilisation of all our state councils and all affiliates should take place immediately and all employers of labour should be put on notice”.