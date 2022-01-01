As the recent incessant attacks on critical national assets such as remval of rail tracks, stealing of valuable bridge structures, attacks on pipelines, transformers/, telecom installations, police stations , prisons facilities as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices is posing a serious threat to national security and development, LEADERSHIP Weekend has decided to x-ray the activities of the Corps under its present Commandant –general, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who on assumption of office in March 2021, promised to double the Corps efforts at protecting these key assets.

Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) are assets, services and systems that support the economic, political and social life of a nation. These assets, are so vital that the incapacity and or destruction of any, may have a debilitating impact on security, economy, health, safety, education, food and agriculture, environment, transportation, etc. They cut across every sector and include schools, hospitals, industries, roads, among others.

Having spent nine months in office, some of the questions begging for outright answers within the period under review are ; Is the NSCDC indeed to the rescue of this menace? Can they or have they effectively protected these critical national assets? Are they tangible results to show that they can be relied upon in line with Audi’s declaration of war against vandals of these all important national assets? If yes, how many of these economic saboteurs have they apprehended, paraded and prosecuted within the period under review?

While the threats to our national assets and infrastructure has continued to escalate due to the situation of insecurity in the country, many Nigerians believe that the NSCDC with its giant strides in close marking of criminals as recently announced by the CG has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the Audi-led Civil Defence Corps is totally committed to rooting out every threat to the corporate existence of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some security experts, Civil Defence has certainly come a long way in its efforts at fighting crime and criminality in the country, particularly in the area of protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

Established by Act 2 of 2003 with numerous security responsibilities, the Act was amended in 2007, to further strengthen and empower the Corps for better service delivery. The Corps operates under the umbrella body of the International Civil Defence Organisation as its 66th member, an indication that it has a distinct mandate from other security agencies, though working towards the same goals.

A security expert, Captain Abor Ivara told LEADERSHIP Weekend that as the lead agency statutorily mandated to ensure the safety of the entire Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) spread across the nation, the NSCDC with it recent arrests/ parade of oil thieves nationwide, as well as the large number of seizures it made recently in Rivers State, as displayed by the CG, points to the fact that he has indeed mobilised his officers, to effectively carry out their mandate.

Security experts who spoke to LEADERSHIP weekend in Rivers, Kwara and in Bayelsa States, said the strides recorded by the Rivers State command of the NSCDC clearly indicate that, “attainment of any kind is preceded by hard work” and that, “Attacks on national assets can be contained and a clement environment necessary for growth\ development can as well be provided”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On assumption of office, Audi pledged his commitment to riding the country of illegal oil bunkering and vandalism, in a bid to check the excesses of oil thieves and other criminals, and thus, ensure the safety of critical national assets from economic saboteurs.

To match this promise with result, he swung into action, mobilised his men and officers with the needed gadgets and motivational incentives, a development, which recently led to the arrest of 40 suspected oil thieves alongside ten (10) trucks used in syphoning the stolen oil.

Audi, who recently embarked on an on- the- spot assessment tour of the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC where these suspects were paraded , warned oil thieves , vandals and in fact, the nation’s saboteurs to relocate from the country, as the corps would not only crush them but bring them to book.

The Civil Defence boss who also visited exhibit sites in Bayelsa, Delta, Kwara States and a host of others also revealed that ten tankers (10), nine (9) boats , hundred ) 100 petroleum pipes, sixty nine ( 69) containers and 83 sacks filled with adulterated petroleum products were also confiscated from the suspects in Rivers State.

The CG who could not hide his anger while inspecting the Command’s exhibit site located in Ogbororo area of Rivers State enumerated the negative impacts of destroying critical Infrastructure on the economy.

He further disclosed that the Kwara State command of the Corps intercepted 137 kegs loaded with premium motor spirit known as petro, arrested three suspected smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audi added that the turn of event has called for more vigilance around critical national assets and infrastructure, which has become endangered species at this critical period and as easy target for hoodlums seeking to cause havoc and sabotage the economy.

He said, “This wicked act must not be allowed to continue because it is not in the interest of the nation as it is tantamount to destroying our collective wealth”.

Audi said ,”The war against oil thieves and economic saboteurs cannot be compromised because oil is the mainstay of our economy, we must remain firm and resolute in safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure. Do not be deterred; as we speak, the nation is losing a lot to the nefarious activities of these saboteurs; the war must therefore be taken to their camps and we must overcome”.

He said other items recovered from the suspects in Rivers State includes: Seven (7) pumping machines, seven (7) 40HP Yamaha engines, 0ne (1) 90HP Yamaha engine and several hoses used for syphoning AGO. According to him,all arrested suspects are currently undergoing thorough investigation and would appropriately be charged to court.

Audi quoted the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as saying that the country loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day to the wanton damage to pipelines and other oil and gas facilities and that between January 2019 and September 2020, a total of 1,161 pipeline points across the country were vandalised”.

Giving a further breakdown in this regard, Audi gave the summary of strides made in 2021 to include the arrest of 503 vandals, 481 under prosecution, 122 convictions as well as the destruction of 79 illegal refineries.

He also recalled that the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari had explained at a function explained that ‘the corporation lost about N51.207 billion between 2019 to May 2021’. He added that from January-May 2021, NNPC pipeline segments suffered 203 pipeline breaks with a total cumulative loss of 39 million litres amounting to N5.973bn.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also recalls that the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) also disclosed that Nigeria has experienced significant economic loss due to pipeline vandalism. “Nigeria lost about $42 billion to crude theft as well as domestic and refined petroleum products losses between 2009 and 2018.

To this effect, the Civil Defence boss who vowed to send vandals packing from the country charged his men and officers to go hard on vandals destroying critical national assets and rout out other criminal elements who have continued to hold some parts of the country to ransom.

Audi said it behooves on all stakeholders to identify key Critical Infrastructure/Assets and their level of vulnerability. “.

The CG lamented that power and telecommunication Installations have been under constant threat and attacks in the Northeast ,while farmlands have been devastated by constant farmers/herders clashes, flood waters and oil spillage in different parts of the Country.

He said, “Also, activities of vandals and illegal bunkers have wreaked havoc on power and telecommunication installations/facilities, oil pipelines, railway tracks, bridge railings, critical aviation infrastructure, gas Installations among others. Most recently, INEC offices, security formations, correctional centres, have either been attacked or under serious threat of attacks by hoodlums and criminal elements.”

The CG said he has initiated regular interactions with sister agencies and other critical stakeholders to

He said, “Permit me to also state that NSCDC has continued to make tremendous efforts to fulfill its obligation as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure through effective synergy with sister agencies and other critical stakeholders within available resources at its disposal. “I have equally supervised the establishment of an all ‘Female Squad’ purposely to secure our school environment in view of recent attacks on schools and kidnap of students by bandits.

“Without sounding immodest, within the period under review, the Corps has been awake to its responsibilities and have delivered in the area of its mandate, intelligence gathering and information sharing.

He said, “As reeled out, you can attest to the fact that our efforts have been yielding results which has led to series of arrests, prosecutions and convictions. For instance, from January 2021 to date. We can however perform better with additional funding and modern equipment support from the government and other critical stakeholders.

On School protection, he said, ‘In the wake of the recent surge in the armed invasion of schools as well as the kidnap of students and pupils, the federal government has expressed greater commitment to its safe school initiative, hence, our unveiling the Gender Policy of the Corps which led to our carrying out a vulnerability assessment of 81,000 public schools in the country and revealed that over 62,000 of them are prone to attacks as they are without perimeter fencing and other basic security infrastructure.

“In May, female combatants in the NSCDC graduated from their training and have since been deployed for service. With this policy being put in place, I have no doubt that if there is any vestige of gender discrimination still left, it should be on the way out.

All hands therefore must be on deck. All our human resources, including women, must be maximally deployed to face this task. I am particular about the protection of school children and farmers. The threats to them represent the threats to our present and future. Without food, we cannot survive. Hunger would kill everybody.

“Children are the future. If they are damaged in any way, it’s the future of the nation that is damaged. They, therefore, deserve to be protected, to enjoy their childhood, to have peace of mind to study and to grow up with confidence to face a glorious future. Nothing must be spared to protect our children”, he charged.

He said the NSCDC has a number of challenges which include; shortage of operational equipment, shortage of manpower, inadequate security materials and equipment such as communication gadgets, firefighting equipment, operational vehicles, trucks, cranes, speedboats, surveillance equipment, helicopters, speedboats, shortage of office and residential accommodation for staff.