ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Jibril Saidu has emerged as the new chairman of Maga Veterans Handball Association of Nigeria (MVHAN). He was elected unopposed at the weekend alongside eight other officials to the affair of the association.

Speaking shortly after their inauguration, Saidu who is the current executive director of Commonwealth Handball Association, vowed to follow the rules of the association and empower members through scholarship programmes.

He implored the members to join hands with his administration to move the game of handball forward in Nigeria.

“I want us to join hands to develop the game because we are the mothers and fathers of handball in Nigeria, we developed players for the federation.

“Let’s put aside any grievances we may have for each other and forge ahead. We will constitute committees that will help the association to grow. I’m elected to serve you, I’m not your boss.

“We’ll follow the rules of the association and carry every member along both the ones that are here and those that are not here now. We’ll focus more on unity of handball in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, former secretary of the association, Cletus Ogbu, described the elections as free and fair, saying those elected to pilot the affairs of the association are credible.

“As you can see, everyone in the industry is here to witness the election and we are happy because of the credible people that were elected into various positions, all we need is unity to move the association forward,” Ogbu stated.

The new elected members are Jibril Saidu (chairman); Mohammed Salihu (1st vice chairman); Alhaji Yuguda Ibrahim (2nd vice chairman); Alhaji Hassennic Abdukari (secretary); Joan Iwuchukwu (assistant secretary); Awal Babaji (treasurer); Naomi Nyiker (financial secretary); Chukwuma Innocent (P.R.O.) and Emmanuel Briggs (welfare secretary).