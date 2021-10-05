Mohamed Salah reportedly wants to receive at least £300,000 per week if he is to sign a new contract at Liverpool.

The 29-year-old scored his 101st Premier League goal for the Merseyside outfit on Sunday, helping his side to a 2-2 draw against title rivals Manchester City.

However, despite his status at Anfield, the Egypt international has less than two years remaining on his contract, putting him in a position where other clubs will be monitoring the situation.

According to The Independent, Salah is demanding between £300,000 and £380,000 per week to extend his stay at Liverpool.

With the attacker nine months short of his 30th birthday, there is arguably more value in Liverpool agreeing fresh terms over looking to recoup a transfer fee in the current market.

Negotiations are expected to continue over the coming weeks and months, the aim being to find a compromise before the end of 2021.