Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has effected the release of 136 inmates from different Kano Correctional Centres, urging them to be people of good character when they are finally reintegrated into the society.

The governor spoke when he visited Goron Dutse Medium Correctional Centre as part of his Sallah visits during the Eid-el-Kabir festival on Tuesday.

“In your position as Nigerians who deserve to be taken care of, we are here today, Sallah Day, to celebrate with you this great Sallah period, by way of releasing some of you who are pardoned.

“We are here to also see how you are faring and to share our joyous moment with you. We want those of you who repented to promise not to go back to their previous nefarious acts,” he told inmates.

Explaining what led to the inmates’ release, Governor Ganduje said, “Some of you are released because of ill-health, some stayed longer than necessary and some were incarcerated because they were not able to pay fines placed on them.”

He further revealed that the amnesty exercise was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest Correctional Centres across the country.

“We are, therefore, following this directive, particularly because of COVID-19 pandemic, as directed by Mr President,” Ganduje added.

In his remarks, the Controller of Kano Correctional Centres, Sulaiman T. Sulaiman, commended the governor for his humaneness while relating with the inmates.

“I have worked for 30 years in this job. As I worked in many states of the federation, I have never seen a governor of a state, who cares very much about the plight of inmates in our Correctional Centres,” Sulaiman said.

According to him, “His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state was here during the Eid-Fitr period, just in the last 70 days, and he released some inmates. Here we are, this hardworking governor is also releasing another set of inmates. They are 136.”

The Controller, therefore, appreciated Governor Ganduje’s magnanimous intervention in order to make the Eid-el-Kabir celebration joyful among the inmates, for providing the Correctional Centres with cattle and rams.

After releasing them, each of the inmates was given the N5,000 to use as transport fare back to their various destinations.